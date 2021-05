Instant Streaming

Brothers' Day

Ryan and Chris, two Manchester-based brothers, lost their family to a gang-related crime. Ryan, the older, leads his own gang, while trying hard to keep Chris, the youngest, outside of that world. But things go wrong the day of the anniversary: they have an argument and Chris ends up getting involved in a hit. Chris will then have to learn by himself that the decisions his brother made for both are not as easy as he thought.